Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Accell Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. Accell Group has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Get Accell Group alerts:

About Accell Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.