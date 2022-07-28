Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Accell Group Stock Performance
Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. Accell Group has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $67.05.
About Accell Group
