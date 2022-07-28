ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $5.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.16 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,960 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,249 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 5,822,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

