Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 3,142.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

