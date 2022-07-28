AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -459.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.