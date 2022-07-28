AES (AES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. AES has set its FY22 guidance at $1.55-1.65 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in AES by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AES by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AES by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.