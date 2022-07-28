Agora (NASDAQ:API) versus My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Financial Contrast

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Agora has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Agora alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $167.98 million 3.27 -$72.36 million ($0.76) -6.83 My Size $130,000.00 42.71 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Agora and My Size’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Agora and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 4 0 2.80 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agora currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 222.74%. My Size has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 814.08%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than Agora.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -50.86% -9.75% -8.89% My Size -2,214.76% -159.66% -124.44%

Summary

My Size beats Agora on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling. Acceleration products; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases and verticals. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application Platform as a Service; and App Builder, no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About My Size

(Get Rating)

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.