Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

TSE:AC opened at C$17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.80.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

