Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 30th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFLYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.14) to €1.90 ($1.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AFLYY stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air France-KLM Dividend Announcement

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.5641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

