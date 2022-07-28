Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKZOY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.