Alcoa (AA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alcoa (NYSE: AA):

7/25/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $55.00.

7/19/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $84.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Alcoa had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.6 %

AA stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 91,201 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

