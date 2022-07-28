Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %
AGNPF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.