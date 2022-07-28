Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

AGNPF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

