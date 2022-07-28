Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $203.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

