Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.7 %

GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

