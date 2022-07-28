Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Guggenheim

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

