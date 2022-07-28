Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

