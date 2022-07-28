Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Amadeus FiRe Price Performance
Shares of ETR AAD opened at €114.60 ($116.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €108.00 ($110.20) and a fifty-two week high of €206.50 ($210.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €126.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.82.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.