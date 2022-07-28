Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR AAD opened at €114.60 ($116.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €108.00 ($110.20) and a fifty-two week high of €206.50 ($210.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €126.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.82.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

