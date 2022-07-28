Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 94 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,916,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

