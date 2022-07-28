Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

