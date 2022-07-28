Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.