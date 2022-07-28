American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMBZ opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.93. American Business Bank has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

