American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Energy Partners Price Performance
Shares of AEPT opened at $0.14 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
American Energy Partners Company Profile
