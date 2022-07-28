American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of AEPT opened at $0.14 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

