American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.