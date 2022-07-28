American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $5,264,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMH opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
