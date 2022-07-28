American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in July

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the June 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AHOTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.87.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
