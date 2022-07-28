American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AIG opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.