Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY22 guidance at $1.00-1.10 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -262.25, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,313,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

