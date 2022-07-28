Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Update

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMTY opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Amerityre has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

