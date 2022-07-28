Amgen Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.21 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Amgen stock opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.16.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

