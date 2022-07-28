Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.8 days.

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $51.82 on Thursday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $90.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81.

AMDUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

