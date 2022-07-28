Analysts Offer Predictions for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 3.7 %
MKGAF stock opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.04. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.
