Analysts Set Expectations for 1st Source Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

1st Source Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,817.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.