Analyzing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) & SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) and SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bio-Techne and SPK Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 1 0 4 0 2.60 SPK Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $504.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.65%. Given Bio-Techne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than SPK Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

94.4% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of SPK Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bio-Techne and SPK Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $931.03 million 15.78 $140.41 million $5.48 68.33 SPK Acquisition N/A N/A -$420,000.00 N/A N/A

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than SPK Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and SPK Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 20.95% 16.82% 12.21% SPK Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68%

Summary

Bio-Techne beats SPK Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and nucleic acid analysis products for use in diagnostic or research applications, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry, blood gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It offers its products under R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, Tocris Biosciences, ProteinSimple, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, and ExosomeDx brands. Bio-Techne Corporation has a clinical research collaboration with Carterra Inc. for the study of COVID-19 variants. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SPK Acquisition

(Get Rating)

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.