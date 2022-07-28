Analyzing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Oak Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.01 $62.90 million $2.71 7.55 Oak Valley Bancorp $55.23 million 2.70 $16.34 million $1.79 10.08

Profitability

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Independent Bank and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 28.08% 15.18% 1.27% Oak Valley Bancorp 26.60% 10.61% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Independent Bank and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through seventeen full-service branch offices in Oakdale, Sonora, Bridgeport, Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, Modesto, Manteca, Patterson, Turlock, Tracy, Ripon, Stockton, Escalon, California, and Sacramento. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

