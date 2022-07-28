Analyzing Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A -0.47% 0.20% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vivid Seats and Archon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 2 6 0 2.75 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vivid Seats presently has a consensus price target of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 56.30%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Archon.

56.4% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and Archon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $443.04 million 3.79 -$16.12 million N/A N/A Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Archon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivid Seats.

Risk and Volatility

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archon has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Archon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Archon

(Get Rating)

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

