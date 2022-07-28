Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Up 13,000.0% in July

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 13,000.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Andrea Electronics Stock Performance

ANDR stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Andrea Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

