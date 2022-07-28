Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.6 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

