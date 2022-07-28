Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $16,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 653,853 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AM opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.65.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.