Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.29). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,789 shares of company stock worth $4,327,805. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

