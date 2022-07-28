APi Group (APG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. APi Group has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at APi Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

