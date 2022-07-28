Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

