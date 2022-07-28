AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,411,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.52. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $140.01.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

