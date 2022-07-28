Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $57.64 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

