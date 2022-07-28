Argent Advisors Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

