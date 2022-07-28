Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, a growth of 2,304.3% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

AITX stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

