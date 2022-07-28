Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, a growth of 2,304.3% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
AITX stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
