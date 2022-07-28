Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the June 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $18.18.
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
