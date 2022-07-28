Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the June 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

