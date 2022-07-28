Atb Cap Markets Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.07.

TSE GEI opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.88. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.3215759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.42%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,220,858.25. In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. Insiders have sold 343,996 shares of company stock worth $8,930,281 over the last 90 days.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

