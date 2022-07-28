ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

ATI stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.