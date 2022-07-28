Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 2.34% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $100.06.

