Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

MFC opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

