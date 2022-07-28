Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 68,628 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $9,798,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $5,785,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 102,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 0.7 %

MAX opened at $11.94 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.50.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,012.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650 over the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

